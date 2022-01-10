A lady identified as Esther Charles has taken to social media to celebrate finally becoming a graduate

After losing her dad, Esther said she hustled like a goat to train herself in school as things were very difficult for her family of 9

According to the lady who owns a writing company, she even had to take JAMB and WAEC exams 4 times

A lady has celebrated becoming the latest graduate in town after sponsoring herself in school for 4 years.

In a post in Facebook group Life, the lady identified as Esther Charles revealed that her academic feat brought her to tears owing to how difficult the journey was.

She hustled to sponsor herself in school Photo Credit: Esther Charles

Source: Facebook

Her dad's demise made things tough for the family

Sharing a photo in her signing out outfit, Esther said she thought going to school wouldn't be achievable as her father's death made things difficult for them - a family of 9.

Taking on the challenge of fending for herself, Esther said she worked tirelessly to cater for her school needs.

In her words:

"I hustled like a goat in Lagos state selling shoes, coaching people in my writing school; Think to Ink Writers Academy (TIWA), and using my skills and talents; singing, writing, acting to survive.

"The responsibility was too much on my tender shoulder, thankfully Meadow came and eased some burdens."

Esther revealed that before she gained admission, she took JAMB and WAEC exams 4 times.

Many celebrate her

Olabisi Awujoola Salau - Osho said:

"Congratulations the best is yet to come and it will come soon In Jesus Name Amen."

Lois Hassy Imoudu wrote:

"Congratulations dear more wins.

"Please stop crying you're more than a conqueror."

Chinwa Okeke Mikel opined:

"Wow! congrats babygirl...well deserved! May lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places!"

Innocent Okagu Uzee stated:

"You are a trailblazer. Keep winning in your future endeavors, and congratulations on your graduation."

Source: YEN.com.gh