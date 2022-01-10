The Sewing Teacher, a young Ghanaian teacher whose real name is Janet Asibi, wants to distribute second-hand clothes to the underprivileged

Janet tells YEN.com.gh she decided to embark on the exercise after witnessing the need in some parts of Ghana

She indicated that anyone with some items they are willing to give out can send them to her by calling 0241155507

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Janet Asibi, popularly known as The Sewing Teacher, went viral a few months ago after her work of proving free uniforms for students in rural areas was shared online.

The benevolent young lady recently put up a post on her Facebook handle, asking Ghanaians to donate their used clothes to her because a lot of needy people see them as treasures.

"School bags, Shoes, Books and Second hand clothes needed (Kindly call 0241155507 and I will meet you up for it. God bless you for supporting," she posted.

Ama Val, the Sewing Teacher asks Photo credit: Ama Val

Source: Facebook

Ama Val further told YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist that she decided to include the distribution of second-hand clothes in her charity work because of what she recently saw in Tamale.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"We were on a visit when we realized that a lot of people did not have decent attires to wear. Many children were walking barefooted. Giving them decent-looking used clothes will be a great blessing to them."

Reactions from social media users

Below were some comments from Ghanaians who saw Ama Val's announcement.

Maame Fosua Afua mentioned:

I'm really proud of this woman. God will bless you

Antoinette Mwinbom Delle said:

Keep up the good work! Are you in Accra

Rashid Hazard commented:

Keep up the good work! God bless you

See the original post below

The Sewing Teacher wins awards

Meanwhile, Janet Asibi, the young Ghanaian lady also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, was awarded massively at the African Music and Business Awards.

The young lady We won in three different categories, which are the Humanitarian of the Year, Best Project of the Year, as well as the NGO of the Year.

Ama Val wowed many Ghanaians after she was posted as a national service person to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated in Bono Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh