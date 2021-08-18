In an interview with Starr FM, the yet-to-be-named student shared that she felt violated by the chaplain's forced kiss

She added that she gave her cheek to be kissed by the father because she is a virgin

The Anglican Church earlier stated that it will deal with the priest after it completes its investigations into the issue

One of the students who was kissed by Rev. Fr Balthazar Obeng Larbi, the chaplain of the St Monica's College of Education in a viral video has spoken about the experience in a new interview.

In an interview with Starr 103.5 FM, the unnamed student opened up about why she didn't want to be kissed by the chaplain but eventually gave in.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the video that shows the priest kissing the students on the lips.

The video shows a third student who was reluctant about being kissed by the priest but gave in.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to her interview.

Antwi Angei said: "Look at that, do u think the 3rd girl will ever respect that priest or any man of God again? Such shouldn't happen in a church of God."

Dzidzienyo said: "I said it, that the third girl didn't look happy with the whole thing"

Lowrey said: "Yo gee. Bth, She wasn't feeling the thing. She felt coerced to partake cos all the other girls went willingly and not allowing herself would seem "someway bi"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Anglican Church of Ghana had issued a statement following the emergence of a video that shows a priest kissing students of St Monica's College of Education on the lips.

The statement dated Tuesday, August 17, 2021, and seen by YEN.com.gh states that an investigation has been started into the issue and that the offending priest would be punished accordingly.

YEN.com.gh also reported that an individual said to be a student of St Monica's College of Education has shared some disturbing stories about the 'Kissing Reverend Father' who has since gone viral online.

The person stated that the priest always asked ladies to come to his office and would request that they kiss him.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has made a few checks and can now confirm that the priest is Rev. Fr Balthazar Obeng Larbi popularly known on the college campus as "Father Ricky".

It has also been stated that the Anglican Father is also a Commercial Lawyer and is part of the Ghana Bar Association.

