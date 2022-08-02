The home of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has been left in a dilapidated condition since his overthrow in 1966

In a YouTube video that emerged earlier this year, two men took it upon themselves to tour the house of the former president and show its present condition

Many people wonder why the house has not been designated as a tourist attraction by the government

Dr Kwame Nkrumah is one of Africa's most celebrated leaders and the mastermind behind Ghana's independence in 1957. Many thought this would mean his personal belongings would be highly cherished. But instead, his home has been left to its fate without much care and attention.

The house is a storey building located in Half Assini, where he stayed anytime he was in the region, but now it has become a rejected house.

Watch a video of the house below.

The inside walls of the house leading to the washroom have moss and algae, depicting the house's abandoned nature.

Many netizens who watched the video of the dilapidated house on YouTube called on the government to salvage what remains of it.

They added that it should be designated as a tourist attraction. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Ernest DY wrote:

This should be a heritage site that should be treasured and uses as a museum. This can raise a billion for the community and the nation. Sometimes, we are our own problem

Giovanni Ephraim said:

I'm always sad when I see this! What is the purpose of the tourism ministry in Ghana. How do we have a future when we do not value our history? So Sad

Patrick Express added:

This where I used to play when I was a kid. The under ground bunker is full of wild snakes ❤️❤️❤️

Yaw Kuulboi opined:

Woww...this should be fetching us millions already. It's very sad this significant artifact is being left to rot‍♂️‍♂️

Meanwhile, a government official earlier stated that Nkrumah's properties are not State responsibility. Thus, it is not the responsibility of the government to renovate them.

