A physically challenged Ghanaian shoe repairer, Ernest Adu Ansah, has recently been remembered by a young man for his kind gesture towards him about 16 years ago

In a LinkedIn post, Edward Asare revealed that he used to walk to school and that got his footwear damaged, but the kind shoe repairer fixed them for him for free, and he has never forgotten that

Edward took the opportunity to find out the whereabouts of Ernest, and he finally met up with him years later

Well-known Ghanaian digital marketer and Influencer Edward Asare has recently warmed many hearts by sharing his visit to a physically challenged man who helped him over 16 years ago.

Edward Asare posing for the camera and with Ernest Photo credit: Edward Asare/LinkedIn

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn Timeline of Edward Asare had him recounting that he used to walk to school every day and the result of that was his footwear getting easily damaged all the time, but one day, a kind shoe repairer offered to fix his damaged sneakers for free.

"I used to walk from Kokomlemle close to Joy FM to school at Deyoungsters close to Akufo Addo’s house at Nima. My footwear was always spoilt early due to the wear and tear on the road. One time while going to school, this physically challenged man who is a shoe repairer saw me holding one of my sneakers in my hands, called me and repaired it for me. He did it for free. He didn’t collect any money from me."

According to him, the incident took place around 2007/2008, and till today, the kind gesture of Ernest Adu Ansah, a physically challenged shoe repairer, has stuck with him.

"I never forgot his act of kindness. It has always been in mind"

Edward's post had over 3600 people reacting to it and close to 200 comments.

