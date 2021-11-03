An 80-year-old Ghanaian man has sparked massive conversation online as he advises people to stay in Ghana

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Mustapha Bushira explaining that the weather condition abroad will not be suitable for most Ghanaians

Netizens who saw the post seemed very displeased about the elderly man's statement

A recent post by OMGVoice about an 80-year-old Ghanaian man living in the UK who warned Ghanaians to not move abroad has got many talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that, Mustapha Bushira's reason behind his advice is that, the cold weather is very deadly and can end one's life.

DJ Nyaami with Mustapha Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Ghanaians refused to let the old man's statement slide.

They headed to the comments section and left over 1,600 opinions there.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

McNeal Fillip Adubofour commednted:

Sometimes I sit and wonder why they say abroad is not good but still they continue staying there why don’t they come and stay in Ghana rather than saying living there is a hell but still stays there.

If it doesn’t go well with you , it doesn’t mean another person will suffer same as u. U went there misusing your energy on unnecessary stuff and life beats then you come talking.

Abena Love replied:

Wo 80 years koraaa wosi u can handle cold na me. He shld give this advice to his family members n allow us. Panyin aaa )mma good advice.

From Franklin Boadu:

Abroad may not be the best but it's far more better than Ghana at the moment! When I came to united States then I realize why Someone in abroad might stay their entire life without going back home. The system makes you feel too comfortable.

Babs Ahmed FT wrote:

When others are encouraging us to learn a skill before coming you advising us because of cold not to come.Infact he is lucky his age has saved him from my shot nanka wob3 ti paa.

From John Sam Aikins:

Never discourage someone not to travel. Africa has the lowest wages and salaries in the world. Greener pastures always green. Travel and see.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

