A Ghanaian mechanic with Al Khaleej Automobiles in Muweilah, Sharjah, in Dubai has won a brand new Tesla Model 3 whip

Abdul Gani won the deluxe car at the just-ended LuLu Exchange Send Smart Win Smart contest

He entered eight transactions during the campaign period from September 1 to December 31, 2021

Abdul Gani, a Ghanaian mechanic with Al Khaleej Automobiles in Muweilah, Sharjah in Dubai, has become the proud owner of a brand new Tesla Model 3 car, Omgvoice reports.

He won the whip as part of the mega draw at the just-ended LuLu Exchange Send Smart Win Smart contest.

The native of Drobo in Ghana, now a UAE resident, first arrived in the Western Asian country in 2019 for greener pasture but returned to Ghana after failing to secure a better opportunity.

In March 2021, he relocated to Dubai, where he got a job with his current employer. The new year has also showered blessing on him.

Gani, a regular customer of LuLu Exchange, entered eight transactions during the campaign period from September 1 to December 31, 2021, and won.

