Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, a young and brilliant medical professional has added an MBA to her academic laurels

The lady who also hosts a show on Joy Prime television is being wildly celebrated online after she made the revelation

A brilliant Ghanaian medical professional Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh is being wildly celebrated on social media after she shared news of her graduation with an MBA

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her LinkedIn handle, Dr Tetteh mentioned that combining all her responsibilities with the pursuit of an MBA was tedious but she is grateful to God that it all worked successfully.

"I went on a spontaneous decision and traveled on a deliberate silent journey, whilst asking God to give me 48hours every day because I didn’t know where I was going to get the time to do this. But God showed up beautifully with a 3.73 to complete my testimony of thanksgiving!" she said.

The young and brilliant doctor who initially become a doctor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology bagged her MBA in Health Services Management.

Edwardasare.com reports that she has an award-winning show, Health and Vitality on JoyPrime and JoyNews and shares important information with viewers on how to stay healthy and improve their lives through important and safe health practices.

How Ghanaians are celebrating Dr Tetteh

Below were some beautiful reactions YEN.com.gh gathered in the comment section.

Padmore Boakye, a MLS.D ‘24 Candidate commented:

Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh always doing the most, Bsc, MBCHB, MBA..... God continue to bless you doc

Sampson Daniels a MPhil (candidate) said:

A huge congratulations to you for yet another great feat achieved. You’re blessed.

Leonard Amedome added:

Wonderful. May you continue to be an inspiration to many

