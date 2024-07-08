A Canadian borgar has advised Ghanaians who have been granted a visa to relocate abroad to spare a few months for learning a trade before they travel

Using Canada as an example, he said people who can operate the forklift, sew, braid hair, do makeup and among other crafts stand a better chance of making it abroad than those who travel with just their academic qualifications

Netizens who came across his video praised him for sharing valuable advise

A Ghanaian man abroad has offered valuable advice to international students and visitors who have been granted visas to travel to Canada.

The man identified as Nana Barrfour on TikTok said it is becoming extremely difficult for people without permanent residence to get jobs in Canada.

Nana Barrfour Photo credit: @nanabarffour7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

For this reason, Nana Barrfour said it is imperative for anyone who has been granted a visa to enter Canada to wait for a few months to learn a trade before boarding a plane to the country.

He said people with craft can manoeuvre their way through the system despite the shortage of jobs for immigrants in Canada.

He added that those who know how to operate forklifts have a better chance of surviving abroad, especially in Canada.

"If you are a lady from Ghana and you know how to braid hair if you know how to cook, how to sew, do makeup, hairdryer, that is what would help you in Canada," he said.

"Use the time for going round to announce that you have been granted a Canadian visa to go learn a trade. If you are a man g and earn barbering. We should stop travelling abroad without a skillset." he added.

Netizens commended him for the tips

Nana Barrffour's video was well-received by many netizens as they found his assertions a useful tip which would help them plan their travel properly.

@jbowusu said:

"This guy is an angel in disguise. God bless you."

@Eben Feni also said:

"At least you didn’t condemn but motivating.God bless you."

@aliciessey815 commented:

"God bless you."

Ghanaian man plans to return home after failing to secure asylum in Canada

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who travelled to Canada has decided to return home after many years of trying to seek asylum without success.

The man, referred to as Ali, said he left Ghana at a young age, 20, travelling across the world in search of a better life.

However, after staying away from home for many years, Ali said he has grown tired of the hustle abroad, so he is planning to return to Ghana in 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh