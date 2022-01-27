Gospel singer Philipa Baafi has completed her programme to become a physician assistant and also established a medical center

The Go High singer took a break from her singing career to pursue her lifelong dream of working in the medical field

Her facility, Philibells Medical Center, will be offering free medical services to the public on Saturday, January 29

Gospel singer Philipa Baafi is now a qualified physician assistant, becoming one of the few Ghanaian musicians with a career in the medical field.

The Go High singer has added another milestone to her list of achievements. She had to put her music career on hold to achieve her lifelong dream.

Baafi, who was rumored to have ended her singing career due to marriage and childbirth, debunked the claims in March 2021 when she told Kingdom FM that she had enrolled in medical school, Ameyaw Debrah reported.

Philibells Medical Center

Now, the wait is over, and she can practice medicine as a physician assistant at her medical center. Of course, she added more than just a certificate, she established Philibells Medical Center.

In an Instagram post seen by YEN.com.gh, the musician turned medical practitioner disclosed that her facility will be opened to offer free services to the public.

''Good morning family, On the 29th of January, this Saturday, this facility will be open to the public. ALL TREATMENTS are FREE on that day. The time is 10 am.

''Call +233 24 345 7389, 0556329137 for any information,'' her post read.

Read her post below:

