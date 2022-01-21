A video of a seller in her outdoor kitchen preparing food for her customers has popped up on social media and has been making huge waves

In the post, the young woman was captured stirring a pot of soup with a bunch of brooms

Many who watched the video said it is a normal practice but others seemed very surprised and could not believe what they were seeing

A strange video has surfaced on social media which is gathering huge reactions among angry netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the Instagram account called ghananaijavibes had an unidentified food seller busily stirring a soup on fire with a bunch of broomsticks.

Tuo Zaafi seller, TZ Photo credit: ghananaijavibes, tzoclock/Instagram

Many who saw the post could not believe their eyes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Davanidodoo commented:

Nasty! We are really eating things May God protect us

Male_comfortgh wrote:

This is ignorance. That is how that soup is prepared in every northern home.

itz_addae replied:

I don’t know anything about how this is prepped but I think she’s followed safety protocol from what they video shows. She cleaned it and did not keep it in a bad environment either. Who even said the place is unkept? Defining unkept according to the standard of Ghana or world health organization. Then how do you define a zoo? If you don’t have a way to ask people on how they improvise certain things to work, pls do not collapse their business. Why did I comment sef? Something’s just d make i vex. In fact Amalia how much is the TZ? I’m hungry so hurry den stir am j33.

From asamoah.michael:

It is not a new thing , It is a special broom for cooking the soup not for sweeping. l saw it in Nigeria so no cause for panic the soup is 100% save

Watch the full video linked below;

