Many across the world have witnessed the beautiful growth of Ava and Alexis since they surfaced on social media.

The gorgeous twin sisters gained their fame after a YouTube video of them went viral, the video titled 'Twins realize they look the same' attracted 1000s of views on the platform.

YEN.com.gh seeks to provide some background information of the back beautiful twins popularly referred to as the McClure Twins.

1. Their birth

The identical twins were born to their mother Aminat Dunni Ahmed and father Jeff Pestka on July 12, 2013 in Paterson, New Jersey.

2. Number of siblings

Ava and Alexis have a younger brother called Jersey Tayo McClure who was born in November 2017. The handsome young boy will be five years in 2022. Jersey's biological father is Justin McClure.

3. The girls' adopted father

Aminat Dunni Ahmed divorced Jeff Pestka, the biological father of Ava and Alexis and then got married to Justin McClure who adopted the twins in 2016.

4. The McClure family's YouTube career

The family have a YouTube channel where videos about the girls and their day-to-day activities are captured. The family became famous after one of their videos went viral.

