Kumawood actress, Harriet Takyi, is one of the actresses who is leaving no stone unturned with her social media activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Harriet has been in the movie business for the past five years and her beauty is top-notch.

Her stunning photos have been wowing her ardent followers on social media.

Harriet Takyi: 9 spectacular photos of Kumawood actress (Photo credit: Instagram/Lady Harriet)

Source: Instagram

Harriet has starred in many good movies since making her debut in the movie industry.

As she is one of the beautiful actresses Ghana can boast of, YEN.com.gh has decided to celebrate her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Here are the 11 most beautiful photos of Harriet that trending on Instagram.

1. Flaunting her beauty on the street:

2. Always on point:

3. Looking beautiful in funeral cloth:

4. Madam in yellow:

5. So beautiful:

6. Swag mama:

7. Shinning in black:

8. Casual look:

9. Smiling:

10. Spot on:

11. Looking hot in this outfit:

Asantewaa shares romantic video; celebrates husband's b'day in lovely style

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has flaunted her lovely husband on social media on the occasion of his birthday.

Today, January 14, 2022, marked the birthday of Jeffrey Obiri Boahen the husband of the actress and Tik Tok queen.

To mark the day, the actress flaunted her husband as they went on a car ride through town.

The duo was seen holding hands as they cruised and spent quality time together.

TV star Delay releases her own version of the 10 commandments for all women

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso has taken to social media to share some important nuggets with her fellow women.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Deloris famed as Delay in media circles decided to open the eyes and minds of women to things that would leave them broke and unfulfilled.

Her version of the commandments encompassed many facets of life regarding women.

Delay's commandment has been talking on social media at the moment.

Many social media users have different views of what Delay posted on her official Instagram.

Delay is one the most controversial TV personalities in the country currently.

Source: YEN.com.gh