Majesty has been spotted in a new video hanging out with some big names in Ghana's entertainment space

The son of Shatta Wale and Michy was seen in the company of 4Syte TV boss Ignace, JAckline Mensah and a host of other people

Majesty has grown into a fine young boy and currently lives with his mother, Michy

Majesty, the adorable don of dancehall star Shatta Wale and Michy known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has been spotted having fun in a new video.

The young boy, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was seen hanging out with some popular faces in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Michy and Majesty appeared to have gone out to an event where the young chap met some of his favorite social media characters.

Photos of Shatta Wale's son. Source: Instagram/hismajesty_majesty

Source: Instagram

Majesty was seen hanging out with well-known Ghanaian TikToker, Jackline Mensah and a host of other people including the boss of 4Syte TV, Ignace.

The hangout brought good fortune to Majesty as he was gifted an expensive Rolex watch and a customised skateboard.

As Majesty was being presented with the gifts, Michy said she was getting emotional and said she was touched that her son was on the receiving end of a thoughtful gesture.

The videos were posted on Majesty's Instagram page with the caption:

"I’ve been chilling with the Big Boys Thank you so much Uncle Ignace ceo of @4sytetv for gifting me this amazing designer watch and skate board . I love them"

Fans react

Many people took to the comment section to react to the videos

rachelmaadey had this to say:

"Majesty is such an intelligent and smart boy,I feel like giving birth mpo"

clax_zz simply wrote:

"Wawooo"

quartey_juliana also noted:

" @michygh you’ve really take good care of majesty"

