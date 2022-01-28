Singer Mzbel loses dad days after Afia Schwar's father dies

Mzbel has taken to social media to announce the death of her dad with a sad post

The award-winning musician shared photos of her dad as she eulogised him following his demise

Many fans and followers of the Sixteen Years hitmaker took to the comment section to condole with her

Popular Ghanaian musician and businesswoman, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, famed as Mzbel, has taken to social media to announce the death of her father.

In a post made by Mzbel on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer announced that she had been informed of her dad's passing.

She shared some photos of her dad and eulogised him for all the things he had done for her.

Some of the photos she shared saw the musician posing with her dad as they both beamed with smiles.

After posting the photos and breaking the sad news, Mzbel captioned them:

"Rest In Power Daddy... My Mr Amoah"

Celebs and fans react to the post

Many friends, colleagues and fans of the musician took to the comment section to react to the sad news.

monagucciofficial came in with the comment:

"Oh nana Akua…awww am so sorry…… @mzbeldaily"

Actress nikkisamonas also consoled her friend:

"My deepest warmest condolence"

Popular Ghanaian blogger ameyaw112 had this to say:

"Condolences"

Comedian ajeezaygh also commiserated with Mzbel

"Sorry Dear ! My condolences"

zynnellzuh noted:

"My condolences dear . Be strong."

lolorherself had this to say

"May Jannah be his final abode Aaaameen yarabb"

lhorthy also noted:

"Sorry for your lost , may his soul Rest In Peace"

