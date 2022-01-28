A Ghanaian single mother of two has disclosed that she has cursed her baby daddy because he abandoned her for another woman

Beauty disclosed that she was 17 years when she gave birth and had not been with any man

The young mother who sells roasted corn to cater for the kids revealed that the man does not support the children

She spoke in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa as she opened up about her struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A single mother of two only identified as Beauty has disclosed that she has cursed her baby daddy because he abandoned her to marry another woman.

According to Beauty, she had not been with any man when she met the father of her children.

The young mother who sells roasted corn to cater for the children told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that the man does not support the children.

“I Have Cursed My Baby Daddy” - Ghanaian Mom of 2 who Sells Roasted Corn to Cater for Her Kids Reveals. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Becoming a teenage mom

''I was 17 years when I gave birth. ''By God’s grace, I'm taking care of my two children without his help. So, I’m better off,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A scorned mother

Beauty disclosed that her baby daddy is now married with children and his focus is on his new family.

''I have cursed him in my head. He didn’t like me when I looked bad. Now, he can't come close to me. If he does, the curse will work against him,'' she said.

Beauty indicated that she hopes to open a boutique to sell items from different brands.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Journalist Turned Uber Driver and Mobile Caterer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the transportation industry is one of the most thriving sectors in Ghana, but fewer Ghanaian women have established careers in the sector due to several factors.

One woman, Maame Esi Foriwah, has carved out a niche in the ride-hailing industry despite the challenges, combining her work as an Uber driver and mobile caterer.

The single mom of two adorable children lost her job in February 2019 during the Government of Ghana liquidation process.

How Ghanaian Woman Overcame Her Challenges to Become a Flooring Contractor

Maame Esi Foriwah is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that Theresa Osei is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tessy Homes & Unique Finishing, a flooring contracting company focusing on decorative concrete works.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur took a bold and calculated decision to establish herself in a field ruled by men.

In 2018, Osei lost her job during the Government of Ghana liquidation process, but she refused to throw in the towel or spend time drowning in sorrow. She had to turn the rocks life threw at her into stepping stones.

Source: YEN.com.gh