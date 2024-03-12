A video of Chef Smith reacting to concerns about the rules of the cook-a-thon has gone viral

He said that his team ensured that the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were adhered to

Many people who commented on the video were optimistic Chef Smith would emerge as the new record-holder

Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is confident the Guinness World Records will declare him the individual with the longest cooking time after having cooked for 820 hours.

He made this declaration in an interview with social media influencer Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith reacts to concerns that he might be disqualified Photo credit: @Millenium Chef Smith/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were strictly adhered to

"I can say bodly that Ghanaians should watch out for victory".

He also clarified that the rules surrounding the cooking marathon require that food cooked must be given to persons at the venue or the less privileged.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Chef Smith allaying the fears of some Ghanaians regarding his cook-a-thon had raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed optimism that Chef Smith will be made the new world record holder

KWAKU GALAXY wrote:

He might win because he got opportunity to understand the rules better than those who failed the attempts

kenimarteyMD reacted:

May the stone the builders rejected become the cornerstone

maaafiaowusuaa reacted:

i hope he followed the rules ooo.we need confirmation from GWR.congrats.you did well

Nhyiraba Prince wrote:

but seriously the rules are tough ooo, Big Ups to Chef Smith

Chef Smith denies he is a twin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Ebenezer Smith had refuted allegations that he and his supposed identical twin had embarked on the just-ended cooking marathon world record attempt.

In an interview, Chef Smith clarified that those allegations were unfounded and should be treated as lies.

Chef Smith revealed that he was not a twin in the first place and denied rumours that he snuck out of the glass booth at night to take a nap at home while his supposed twin brother continued from where he left off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh