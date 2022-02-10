A young Nigerian lady, Cynthia Okafor, has been praised online after she emerged as the best student in pharmacy with a first-class

The lady was able to get a 6.9 CGPA, making her the best among 19 others who hit the 6.0 CGPA mark

Cynthia appreciated God for helping her way beyond her effort as she posted her graduation photos on Twitter

A young lady, Cynthia Okafor Chidera, has gone on Twitter to celebrate her academic achievement after she emerged as the best graduating student in pharmacy from the University of Ibadan (UI).

To achieve that lofty goal, the UI graduate got 6.9 CGPA out of 7.0. Cynthia who shared photos of her award and graduation gown online said God helped her.

The lady said God really helped her. Photo source: @cynthiaokafor

Source: Twitter

God did it

She acknowledged God's power over her human effort. Many Nigerians were seen in her comment section celebrating with her.

See her post here.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 12,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@BENDON43 said:

"A very huge congratulations to you... Am really proud to say congratulations, its from my innermost heart."

@AndersonOvuakp1 said:

"Congratulations to you!!!"

@kizyimoo said:

"CONGRATULATIONS!"

@zibiduba said:

"May God direct your path. Congratulations."

@sir_oluwasegun said:

"I’vent seen anyone fearless, also filled with so much resilience as this lady. I’d call her 2am, 11pm, 1am, 6pm, 4am she’s always there. Thank you Cynthia."

@9thsepth said:

"Pharmacy use 7.0 cgpa? Wow."

@BluvDt said:

"Congratulations. We no dey carry last."

Source: YEN.com.gh