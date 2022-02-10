A 74-year-old man called Samuel Agbodeka who says he is a retired service man has shared his frustration at the Yentua Demonstration

At the protest that is aimed at kicking against the implementation of e-levy, Samuel said the current government is burdening Ghanaians more than ever

He also added that his children and grandchildren are suffering too much, which is why he could not look on any longer

Retired ex-serviceman Samuel Agbodeka, a 74-year-old man, has called out the government of Ghana for making the citizens suffer more than they have done since the regime of Kofi Abrefa Busia, a former head of state of Ghana.

During an interview at the Yentua Demonstration, in an attempt to kick against the e-levy, Samuel said it must never happen that the little money his children send him every month will also be taxed.

Making his points passionately, the ex-serviceman also stated that if he were younger, the extent to which he would have taken the demonstration would have been unbearable.

Retired service man Samuel Agbodeka speaking at the Yentua Demonstration Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

"The small money my children are sending me every month too, you want to take some away. Why? What kind of government is this? From Busia's time, I've never seen any government like this," the angry old man said.

Samuel's interviewer, Johnnie Beresford Hughes of TV3, tried to explain to him that the levy is being proposed as a source of means to be able to build a sustainable economy but he refuted the assertion saying:

"This government has borrowed of GHc 250 billion but we never saw one classroom block getting built or even a toilet. Now, they are telling us GHc7 billion from the e-levy will solve our problems? They are lying. They won't do anything."

Watch the full video below

About the protest

As YEN.com.gh reported, the group called Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) organised a protest against the Akufo-Addo-led government regarding the controversial E-levy proposal that has rocked Ghana in recent times.

The group converged at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and over 5,000 people were expected to join in the demonstration.

The CCG has kicked against the E-levy proposal by government and described it as “insensitive”, “unfair” and “wicked”.

