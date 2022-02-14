University of Cape Coast Alumnus Appointed as Head of Academics After Interviewing for a Teaching Position
- A UCC graduate offered Head of Academics role at Rising Sun Montessori School LTD after interviewing for a teaching position
- Anna quit her job prior to her big break due to unfavourable working conditions
- The young lady used her unemployment phase to take several online courses which gave her diverse knowledge beneficial for the holistic development of a child
Anna Williams, a vibrant Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce landing top position after interviewing for a lower one.
In her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh Anna revealed that she interviewed for a teaching position but ending up receiving an offer for Head of Academics instead.
Anna recounted that she had to quit her previous teaching job a year ago due to bad working conditions and she dedicated her free time to invest in herself and career.
"To keep myself busy, I started a self-development journey where I enrolled in a lot of online courses and stayed consistent and dedicated till I completed. I spent all my time acquiring knowledge and learning new skills", she wrote.
Eventually, Anna got an opportunity to interview for a teaching position.
Her knowledge on diverse topics and certifications was noticed and after the interview, a higher position was offered her.
"At my interview, I knew I stood out of the lot, because I wasn’t the average teacher with just a degree in #education . I had knowledge on diverse topics and certificates to back it. I had experience beyond teaching and learning which would be beneficial to the holistic development of a child."
Anna thanked everyone who had a role to play in her success story and her school, Rising Sun Montessori School LTD for the believe they have in her to deliver.
