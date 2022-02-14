A UCC graduate offered Head of Academics role at Rising Sun Montessori School LTD after interviewing for a teaching position

Anna quit her job prior to her big break due to unfavourable working conditions

The young lady used her unemployment phase to take several online courses which gave her diverse knowledge beneficial for the holistic development of a child

Anna Williams, a vibrant Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce landing top position after interviewing for a lower one.

In her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh Anna revealed that she interviewed for a teaching position but ending up receiving an offer for Head of Academics instead.

Gorgeous Anna posing for the camera Photo credit: Rising Sun Montessori School LTD/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Anna recounted that she had to quit her previous teaching job a year ago due to bad working conditions and she dedicated her free time to invest in herself and career.

"To keep myself busy, I started a self-development journey where I enrolled in a lot of online courses and stayed consistent and dedicated till I completed. I spent all my time acquiring knowledge and learning new skills", she wrote.

Eventually, Anna got an opportunity to interview for a teaching position.

Her knowledge on diverse topics and certifications was noticed and after the interview, a higher position was offered her.

"At my interview, I knew I stood out of the lot, because I wasn’t the average teacher with just a degree in #education . I had knowledge on diverse topics and certificates to back it. I had experience beyond teaching and learning which would be beneficial to the holistic development of a child."

Anna thanked everyone who had a role to play in her success story and her school, Rising Sun Montessori School LTD for the believe they have in her to deliver.

