A mum has anonymously opened up on social about her confusion concerning two job offers she has to pick from

She currently earns Ghc2,000 monthly for her job in the Volta Region of Ghana but has an offer in Accra with a monthly salary of Ghc3,300

Given the difference in standard of living in the two locations and considering an opportunity for a career growth, the woman is seeking for opinions on the decision to make

A Ghanaian mother of two has recently taken to social media to seek the opinions of netizens about a dilemma she is battling with.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh in the popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms had the unidentified woman sharing that, she currently works at the Volta Region and has monthly salary is Ghc2,000.

Confused young woman Photo credit: Tell It Moms/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

She has however recently received a job offer in Accra which will be paying her Ghc3,300 every month.

The young mother revealed that she is quite confused because clearly the standard of living in the Volta Region is much lower.

She added that in Volta, her rent goes for just Ghc180 for a chamber and hall self-contained and her residence is so close to the house that she walks to work everyday which saves her transportation cost.

The woman knows very well that moving to Accra has its good sides and downsides and is therefore seeking for the opinions of Ghanaians about the situation she finds herself in.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 300 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Nharna Adwoa wrote:

Please I'll kindly advise you to remain where you are and try to explore other opportunities you can create for yourself over there. If you were to be single, relocating to Accra won't be much of a problem but with two kids, hmm. My little advice is remain where you are. Thank you

Dorcas K Banye shared:

Move from your comfort zone and explore my dear, a friend was posted to greater Accra and tried all ways and means to change it because of rent issues he heard. He was forced to come cos he could not change it, now during vacation he doesn't even want to go. There might be great opportunities out there for you. Trust me, you will testify there one day. Good luck

Great Elase Aan replied:

Madam, please remain wherever you are. Life in Accra is very hectic. You're even lucky to rent 180gh hall and chamber self-contained which you wouldn't get in Accra village. Don't try to relocate, because your kids fees can even cost more than your salary

From Sabina Aneya:

People are earning as less as Ghc1000 in Accra and they are surviving. My dear ! Please take the job offer in Accra wai na this life is all about progress. Those saying your expenses will take all the money no, what do they expect? As far as you are eating and buying stuffs, definitely some of the money will go. Just make sure I’m get accommodation closer or a bit closer to your work

Vivian Nsiah commented:

Accra is a land of business opportunities. Go there, if you're assured of job security. You could be generating a lot of other side monies to support rent, once you start a business. Kids are definitely assured of good education too but fees could be higher too

Source: YEN.com.gh