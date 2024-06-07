Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution

Holland-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs recently released a video showing off the stunning home he has built in Ghana. The video shows the elegant design of the house with a lush green backyard.

Netherlands-based Influencer Kofi Gabs Photo Source: kofigabs

Source: Twitter

Kofi Gabs used this opportunity to inform Ghanaians about what influenced his pursuit of success overseas. He explained that he left behind these impressive properties in Ghana to seek greener pastures in the Netherlands because he felt life in Holland would fetch him significant value. This video follows his argument that holding a Dutch passport offers more advantages than obtaining a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

The influencer's assertion has ignited a heated debate online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the value of educational qualifications compared to the opportunities provided by Dutch nationality. Kofi Gabs believes that a Dutch passport opens more doors and provides greater opportunities for success, stability, and a higher standard of living compared to the benefits of a PhD earned in Ghana.

Kofi Gabs sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Icinstertti said:

Wen I talk sey this man get sense pass plenty phD holders na some people they Fo0l themselves now see mmmoa

BAIDENGH reacted:

Kofi, this is the right way to go. Now, press the leaders every day. Use trending topics to bash them. You have the numbers

JasperZiggle reacted:

Bra Kofi is making sense Buh na boys say dem no go gree

UG professor wades in on debate

In a related story, a University of Ghana professor shared his opinion on which is a better option: a PhD or a Dutch passport.

The professor argued in his post that most people opting for a Dutch passport do not know what a PhD is.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions; some agreed with him, while others shared counter-opinions.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh