A US-based Ghanaian woman, Diana Amoah now works as a Digital Marketer after quiting her job as a Registered Nurse

Diana moved to the US after her father who was a pastor was transferred there to work for six years

In an iterview with Zion Felix, the mother of three revealed that she can earn as much as $20,000 (Ghc128,037) from her new job

A gorgeous Ghanaian woman by the name of Diana Amoah has been granted an interview with Zion Felix on YouTube where she opened up about her journey to moving from the nursing field to becoming a digital marketer.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Diana sharing that she got the chance to move to the US after her father who was a pastor was transferred by the church to the US for six years.

Dian in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zion Felix TV/YouTube

Her whole family moved to the US and she along with her siblings schooled there.

Diana eventually gained admission to study nursing at the university and successfully graduated as a Registered nurse.

The mother of three revealed that her first-ever job as a nurse paid a net salary of $5,000 (Ghc32,000) and as she gained more experience and spent more years as a nurse, her earnings increased.

Venturing into digital marketing

The Ghanaian woman narrated that one day she came across an advert on the internet which had a lady sharing how switching into the digital marketing space afforded her quality time to spend with family as well as earn good money.

She reached out to the contact number that came with the ad and got introduced to the world of online marketing. Diana eventually quit her job as a registered nurse and has been working as a digital marketer.

The driven young mother revealed that she can earn as much as $20,000 (Ghc128,037) from her new job.

Diana shared more details about what she is currently into in the video linked below:

