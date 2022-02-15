Shamima Nyamekye, an amazing 21-year-old Ghanaian lady is set to lead Africa's largest independent law association

The aspiring lawyer who is also an employer would soon be the new director of the Federation of African Law Students

According to the 21-year-old, everyone must pursue all the desires they have without thinking they are too young

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady called Shamima Nyamekye who is only 21 and aspires to become a lawyer got a presidential appointment in Canada.

Revealing details about the exciting offer on her LinkedIn handle, Shamima indicates that by virtue of the appointment she would become the Program Director in Canada for The Federation of African Law Students.

At her age, the relentless young lady is also an employer at her firm IBS Consulting which has achieved milestones because of her contribution.

Lady who got Presidential Appointment as Program Director in Canada Photo credit: Shamima Nyamekye via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Reports indicate that The Federation of African Law Students, where Shamima was selected to serve as director, is the largest independent law association in the whole of Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shamima's secret

In her own words:

"At 21, I employed and trained 5 brilliant individuals at IBS Consulting. Never have I missed a salary payment for an employee. In fact, this year, I have increased employee salaries and hired 2 new interns."

According to Shamima, her age has never stopped her from pursuing the opportunities she knew she was qualified for, no matter how huge they seemed to be.

Her piece of advice to other young people is that:

"Young isn’t always the same word as Incompetent or Inexperienced. Pursue what you are qualified for".

Lady Appointed as Head of Academics After Interviewing for a Teaching Position

In another success story, Anna Williams, a vibrant Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce landing top position after interviewing for a lower one.

In her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh Anna revealed that she interviewed for a teaching position but ending up receiving an offer for Head of Academics instead.

Anna recounted that she had to quit her previous teaching job a year ago due to bad working conditions and she dedicated her free time to invest in herself and career.

Source: YEN.com.gh