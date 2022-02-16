Frank Obeng Addae, a valedictorian at the University of Ghana was instructed not to wear African print for his speech at the graduation ceremony

He also submitted a photo of himself in African print for his profile picture and it was rejected because of what he was wearing in the picture

It took the kindness of Addae's step father to buy a suit for him because he could not afford to purchase one himself

A brilliant Ghanaian man by the name of Frank Obeng Addae has recently taken to social media to open up about how he was asked to wear a particular attire for his valedictorian speech.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had the young man sharing that after emerging as the overall best graduating student of the School of Biological Science at the University of Ghana, he intended to sew a nice African print attire for his speech at the graduation ceremony because that was what he could afford.

According to him, the administrator of the department asked him to get a suit instead.

"The administrator for the School of Biological Sciences asked me to get a suit as a Valedictorian, it became a headache. Where was I going to get the money to buy a suit? Or I should go and borrow?"

Frank added that he was asked to submit a picture for his profile but the one he sent was rejected because he was in an African print.

"I remember when they needed my profile pic and I submitted a very nice pic of me in an African print, they rejected and asked me to put on a tie and a suit, eeeiii, Charley, la Wu ooo"

Unable to buy a new suit, he borrowed a suit from a friend but it was unfortunately big.

It took the intervention of his step father who purchased a very nice suit for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh