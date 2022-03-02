A Nigerian woman had employed the services of a female housekeeper only to discover after 3 months that she was misled by the supposed person

The female boss was stunned to learn that her housegirl is actually a man and disgraced him in a video making the rounds

Mixed reactions have greeted the incident since the clip of the househelp hit the net as some thought the man was merely a victim of circumstance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Imagine employing a female to work for you as a househelp only to discover that the person is not all 'she' seems, this is the case of a Nigerian female boss.

The unidentified woman discovers that quite contrary to what she was made to believe, her househelp is actually a man and not a lady.

The imposter was arrested Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

@ourtalkroom who shared a clip of the disgraced househelp, reported that the woman made the discovery three months into the job.

He was disgraced

In the clip, the houseboy could be seen seated on the floor with only a bra and a lady's jeans trousers. He had a wig on his head too.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The deceptive housemaid was eventually put in a vehicle and is believed to have been taken to the police station.

One can only wonder how the houseboy stayed for three months without his cover being blown and what mistake he made that eventually gave him away.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the incident

@bonny_noni stated:

"At least he wasn’t stealing or trying to do some stupid ritual, the guy needed some money and sh*it isn’t funny."

@laureldoll_ said:

"The person might be in dire need of work to survive and maybe all the work he’s been seeing is for female. But he Sha didn’t do anything wrong aside that. Some people Sha anything for the gram. They might have beaten the hell out of him like that."

@zayne_ryker commented:

"But if he has to disguise to get a job as a maid, I mean if he didn't intend to harm you, for 3 months with you he didn't harm you or mad attempts to, common men that embarrassment is not necessary."

@absolut_shuga opined:

"There is just two ways to this, either he needed work and took the opportunity, with the condition he had to pretend to be a girl or he had ulterior motives."

'I was Sold to My Employers For Money' - Ghanaian SHS Graduate in Kuwait Reveals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Kuwait-based Ghanaian lady, Florence Adjei Pima, has recounted her chilling experience as a first-time traveller who arrived in the Arab country for greener pastures.

Born into humble parentage, Florence developed a quest to leave the borders of Ghana to secure a better life outside the country.

After she completed Methodist Senior High School in Ghana in 2013, she relocated from Ghana to Kuwait in 2014. Her original plan was to settle in a European country.

Source: YEN.com.gh