Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches has recently opened up about how some artisans sometimes treat CEOs unfairly

In a detailed post, he shared the story of a General manager who found out the person he had engaged his services was giving him 'inflated' prices

Anthony stated that dishonest artisans make running a business in Africa very difficult

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur has recently taken to social media to share an incident that occurred between an artisan and a business owner.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches recounted that a General Manager one day decided to follow an artisan he engaged to purchase the material needed for a job.

Upon getting close to the store, the artisan requested to get out of the car to use the washroom and asked the manager to take the lead to the store.

He got to the store only for the shop attendant to get a call from the artisan instructing him to increase the prices of the items to be purchased so the general manager does not find out what he has been up to.

The shop owner's phone was ringing at the same moment. He saw the caller ID and said to the Manager: "That's even your artisan calling me right now "

He answered and placed the call on loud speaker. The artisan said :"bossu my big man will be coming into your shop right now. Please add 30% to the cost of the materials if he asks of the prices. I'll explain later and make you fine abeg "

Anthony Dzamefe went ahead to say that in his opinion, the biggest challenge when it comes to doing business in Africa is not the capital but getting truthful artisans to work with.

Source: YEN.com.gh