Kweku Agyepong represented University of Ghana in a World Universities Debate and successfully won

He wasinstructed not to wear only suit to grace the award ceremony with reason that some of the foreigners may be uncomfortable seeing him wear African print

Ghanaians who read YEN.com.gh's publication expressed how disappointing it is that African prints are not valued by some Africans

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that Kweku Agyepong, a past student of the University of Ghana, took to his LinkedIn timeline to reveal that he represented the University of Ghana, Legon in a World Universities Debate and won.

However, he was later advised to dress formally which meant wearing a suit because some foreigners may not be comfortable with too much African looks but he paid no heed to it.

Many Ghanaians who saw this publication on YEN.com.gh's official Facebook account has a lot of opinions about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 18,00 reactions from netizens with close to 300 comments and over 200 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Linda Stagnolia wrote:

Carry on sir. Proud of your heritage. Nothing wrong with this. I'm sure this is an honor to your family.

Kanty Roberts replied:

Unfathomable that people with 'some level of education ' will suggest that suit and tie or tuxedo makes one more presentable than a African Shirt of Gown...They are so lacking in diversity of culture and makes me wonder if they just arrive from Mars....

Paulina Annan revealed:

I had a competiion like that. You are not suppose to say anything about your country. But the 2nd round I put on African print and was given the 2nd position though I did well.

From Blessed Queen Adewumi:

Yes .. even in our own country some 'educated' folks still think being in suit is the best.. some will disqualified you during an interview for wearing Africa print .. Mental slavery every where

Paul Omane commented:

When did wearing clothes made by one's own country become offensive and how could it be if not mental slavery and lack of self-esteem?

KNUST Graduate Narrates Getting a low Grade for Wearing African Print for his Final year Project Presentation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man resorted to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.

@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.

"Nowadays you can't even do this in Ghana. I wore traditional wear (the official kind) for one of my final year presentations in tech and my lecturer actually marked me down for improper dressing'. Black man erh"

