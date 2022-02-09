Wode Maya, the most subscribed to YouTuber in Ghana has recently shared that he along with some individuals are building a school for special needs students

He revealed that the project will be the very first of its kind in Keta of the Volta Region

The content creator also mentioned that his intention for building the school is to provide equal and quality education for kids of all kind

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's most followed YouTuber, Wode Maya has recently taken to social media to announce that he, along with some people are building Keta's very first special need's school.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Wode Maya had the YouTuber sharing that children of all kind have the right to quality education and projects like this is one of those he enjoys the most.

Wode Maya at Keta Photo credit: wode_maya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"We are building the first special need school in Keta❤️All children have the right to go to school & learnThings like this excites me more."

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 30 quote tweets with 3,000 likes and more than 560 retweets.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Etor_Reigns commented:

More grease to your elbow. God bless you

@candykensah wrote:

I’ll love to visit….where in Keta can I find this school, please?

From @geraldd808:

God bless you for such an incredible initiative in my hometown.. God bless you Maya the people of Keta are grateful

@cdakurah replied:

Wow, love the transition or is it combo of digital and physical footprints you leaving. Keep it up.

@dreamy_ish wrote:

You embody 80% of all what I want to do in this life...building for change for the people...by the people and with the people...God bless you bruv...

From @Joel_brient5:

Great man, your Wode Maya is definitely proud of you. You'll be more greater, more grease to your elbow and not into your white shirt.

Wode Maya: Current Biggest Ghanaian Youtuber Donates over Ghc 59,000 to keep 100 kids in School

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

Source: YEN.com.gh