Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a supposed reverend sister showing off her dance skill

The lady dressed in the catholic regalia bent as she whined her waist effortlessly while dancing to a traditional music

Many people have expressed surprise that a catholic sister could display such dance skill and passed remarks on her performance

A video of a reverend sister dancing to traditional music has caused an uproar among Nigerians on social media.

The footage reposted on Facebook by Orji Kingsley Chibuike showed the lady dancing happily to a song playing in the background believed to have its origin from Owerri.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Felicitas Adaku

The lady happily backed the camera as she showcased her waist whining skill, a dance style popular among the Igbo people in Nigeria.

She danced with great energy, whining her waist rhythmically and energetically despite her knee-length dress.

She supported the waist dance move with hand movements like one paddling a boat in an ocean.

Social media reacts

Netizens couldn't help but admire the lady's display and expressed their thoughts about it in the comment section.

Samuel Chima thought:

"See person wife o."

Jah-Bless Chimuanya stated:

"So this sister no dey kpesh?

"Nah wetin unah wan tell me abi?

"Ok nah."

Egbuchulam Ned Kingsley wrote:

"So beautiful.

"The smiles.... The dance... the vibes."

Victor Uche said:

"Na to sna*tch this one from God."

Catholic sister gives cool moves while dancing at event

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Catholic sister had caused a stir an event as she danced hard to Timaya's song on the dancefloor.

Since the short clip was posted by @Naija_PR on Twitter, it has been watched over 4,000 times. As the song played in the background with some instrumental, the sister showed off her dance moves. With the MC as her hypeman, the woman kept on dancing with a happy face as she got the audience entertained.

The setting of the occasion looked like a wedding reception. After dancing for some seconds amid paparazzi's shots, the woman went into the crowd, perhaps to find her seat.

