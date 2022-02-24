A young girl has got the attention of Michelle Obama with her drumming skill as a talented musician

Nandi who always performs with a smile on her face drummed with a kind of strength that belied her age

Many people who commented on her video were amazed when they read she started drumming at age five

In honour of the black history month, the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama, has celebrated an 11-year-old girl, Nandi Bushell, who is a talented drummer and musician.

Sharing a video clip of the kid playing the drums, Michelle revealed that she started playing at the age of five.

Nandi Bushell has been drumming for years. Photo source: @nandi_bushell

Very talented

In 2021, Nandi wrote a song about climate change and has supported young people fighting for the future. In the clip, the drummer demonstrated great energy.

The ex-first lady partly wrote:

“What inspires me most about Nandi is how driven she is to try new things and make new goals for herself - getting out of your comfort zone can be hard at any age, but it’s so worth it.”

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 5,000 comments and more than 300,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions:

nouveaujeweler said:

"She didn't go for just any band's music here, either. She's drumming up against the late Neil Peart of Rush."

jenkulik said:

"OMG....AND she chooses a RUSH SONG!!!! Neil Pert Best drummer who ever lived."

danedanedavis said:

"I love how she’s dressed in a sweet dress, looking like she should be performing a violin or piano solo but is rocking out."

pretty_dreamer87 said:

"Omg I love her! Badass woman in the making. You go girl."

