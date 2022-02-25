Adu Richard is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prima Atowork in Kumasi of Ghana

The venturesome young man originally studied Agricultural Economics before switching to pursue a career in the automotive sector

He shared photos of his work along with his details on Facebook, urging peeps who may need his services to contact him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Globally, some young people are diverting from what they originally studied in school to pursue careers in different fields to earn a living.

One of such persons is Adu Richard, a Ghanaian entrepreneur breaking boundaries in the automotive industry.

In a Facebook post, he shared that he's an Agricultural Economics degree holder but is currently working as an auto interior designer.

Ghanaian with Agricultural Economics Degree Turned Auto Interior Designer Drops Inspiring Photos. Photo credit: Adu Richard

Source: Facebook

Adu shared the post on Tell It Dads, a popular social media group to urge members who may require his services to contact him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

'Hi Tell it, Dads, let me introduce myself. I'm Adu Richard with a degree in Agricultural Economist. I'm an auto interior designer by profession.

''Just a young man breaking boundaries in the automobile industry,'' he said.

The venturesome Ghanaian businessman, who is based in Kumasi, uploaded photos along with his post, saying:

''These interior designs are made in Ghana ... If you need any of our services, kindly come with this special code: #TellItDadPRIMAG for a discount. Contact:0556960229,'' he said.

See the snaps below:

Ghanaian with Agricultural Economics Degree Turned Auto Interior Designer Drops Inspiring Photos. Photo credit: Adu Richard

Source: Facebook

Peeps were quick to comment under the post. YEN.com.gh selected some below.

Michael Akwa-Mensah indicated:

''Some of this stuff should be made shareable to reach much more audience cos these works are just superb...great job man!''

Bra Yaw commented:

''This is called wisdom, having a degree in a particular field doesn't necessarily lead you to pursue that as a career.''

Adu Richard replied:

''Thanks so much, Daddy.''

Daniel Avafia commented:

''At long last, my Buzanga will get a facelift. I love the work you're doing.''

Manfred said:

''Good job. Wish you more sales and market.''

Ghanaian Lady Quits Her Job in Corporate Finance in London to Start Her Beauty Brand in Ghana

In more stories on YEN.com.gh, UK-born Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of Colorbox Cosmetics, Stephanie Adu, quit her job in the corporate world to start her business in the beauty industry.

Although she had a thriving career in corporate finance in London, she took the big jump to establish her company in Ghana.

In an interview on Ameyaw Meet with blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Adu revealed that she always had a passion to carve out a niche for herself in the beauty sector.

From Shop Attendant to CEO: Meet Gladys Antwi Boateng

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gmith Cosmetics, Gladys Antwi Boateng, has opened up about how she started Ghana's first natural deodorant and body spray company.

Before she ventured into the beauty industry, she worked as a shop attendant but kept her dream alive, starting her company in 2018 and moving into full-scale production in 2019.

In an interview with the Joy Business Van, Boateng indicated that she was always optimistic about her business becoming competitive in the global cosmetics sphere.

Source: YEN.com.gh