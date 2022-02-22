A young man has celebrated getting a lucrative job offer despite finishing bottom of his class at the university

Jeffrey Zhang excitedly shared on LinkedIn that he negotiated with his employer and settled for a salary package of $250k

He challenged people to endeavour to negotiate their preferred pay with their bosses stressing that no one will believe their worth if they as job seekers don't

A young man identified as Jeffrey Zhang has advised job seekers to always negotiate salaries themselves with their prospective employers as he celebrated getting a job paying him $250k per month.

In a LinkedIn post, the Ivy League school graduate, precisely Cornell University, New York revealed that he actually finished the bottom of his class with a CGPA of 2.9.

He negotiated with his employer

Source: UGC

He however didn't allow that to make him feel inferior and confidently negotiated his pay with his now employer Oracle where he'd be working as a graduate product manager.

Jeffrey sounded a note of warning to people never to accept the first salary offer given to them.

"Go on Glassdoor, Blind, and Reddit, Inc. to see what other people are getting, then ask for 50% more than the highest.

"If you don't believe you're worth that much, then no one will,'' he recommended.

Social media reacts

Ilakkiya Kiritharan stated:

"Wow, learned something new. Totally this is going to help in my future career decisions. Thank you for sharing!"

Autumn Bryant opined:

"Yes!! Use your resources and know your value. This is amazing, thank you for sharing this! "

Defne Isler wrote:

"For those who do not have the Ivy leverage or an amazing dilemma like Microsoft and Oracle: You can always say: I am looking for a compensation plan of x+10%, but I am very excited for the role so I believe if I learn your budget for the position we can find a mutual solution."

Marjorie Romeyn-Sanabria said:

"This is incredible, Jeff. And you know what? You still graduated with an engineering degree from an Ivy League school, which is still a huge success. Congratulations on all your accomplishments!"

'Rejected' first-class Nigerian graduate gets good job in London

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a first-class graduate who was turned down by companies in Nigeria had secured a big job in the UK.

A Twitter user said his friend Adeola had graduated from the University of Lagos with a BSc in finance at the age of 28.

Adeola was however rejected for graduate roles he put in for as companies and organisations cited his age as a limiting factor. Four years after the rejections in Nigeria, Adeola now works at Bloomberg London office as a sales analyst.

His job requires that he covers Europe and US operations of the firm.

Source: YEN.com.gh