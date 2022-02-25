Nana Fynn Class-Peters, a young Ghanaian man has announced becoming the Twitter lead for social marketing seven years in his career

Prior to getting employed by the huge social marketing company, Fynn had worked as a social media/digital marketer for 7 years

In his post, the young man expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted him in reaching greater heights

An excited Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Fynn Class-Peters has recently taken to social media to share his good news.

In a post on his LinkedIn timeline, the young man shared that after seven years of working as a digital marketer, he has finally been employed by the giant social networking company, Twitter.

Nana Fynn has been engaged as the Social Marketing Lead focusing on West Africa.

"After 7+ years of working in various social media/digital marketing roles across agencies, I'm delighted to share that I've joined Twitter as a Social Marketing Lead with focus on West Africa", the post read.

The elated young man went ahead to thank all who played a major role in getting him to where he currently finds himself.

Netizens who saw Nana's post had some heartwarming things to say to him.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 1,200 reactions with over 1700 comments on LinkedIn.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEn.com.gh;

Richard Akoto Bamfo wrote:

Big one champ! Congratulations Nana

Joyce Ella Dodd commented:

Words cannot express how proud I am of you. I saw it in you from day one! I knew you were going to be great. Very happy moment for us! As you know, I’m still just a call/text away. Congratulations!!! Definitely one to watch people!

Katleho Bontle Motingoe replied:

Congratulations wishing you all the best and welcome to one of the coolest platforms.

From Faustina Mensah:

Congratulations Nana. Wishing you all the best in your new role

Brian Abel wrote:

Congratulations Nana Fynn Class-Peters. It has been an amazing journey so far and we are super excited to keep the collaboration

