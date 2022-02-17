Entrepreneur and founder of Colorbox Cosmetics, Stephanie Adu, has opened up about moving to Ghana to start her beauty brand

The UK-born businesswoman had a thriving corporate job before moving to Ghana to start her business

In an interview on Ameyaw Meet with blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Adu disclosed what inspired her towards the bold decision

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

UK-born Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of Colorbox Cosmetics, Stephanie Adu, quit her job in the corporate world to start her business in the beauty industry.

Although she had a thriving career in corporate finance in London, she took the big jump to establish her company in Ghana.

In an interview on Ameyaw Meet with blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Adu revealed that she always had a passion to carve out a niche for herself in the beauty sector.

Ghanaian Stephanie Adu Quit Her Job in Corporate Finance in London to Start Her Beauty Brand in Ghana. Photo credit: Stephanie Adu

Source: UGC

Starting her business

After observing women struggle with applying makeup in a way that enhances their beauty, she relocated to Ghana to pursue her goal, starting the beauty brand Colorbox Cosmetics.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Adu, who has lived most of her life in London revealed that one of her aims was to offer and give Ghanaian women access to affordable but quality beauty products.

What inspired her

She indicated that she was inspired to create an easy-to-use beauty tool range for women at all stages.

According to her, women in the UK don't have to break the box to afford quality products, and she thought Ghanaian women also deserved the best.

Six years after going into full-scale production, Adu believes her business and products have had a positive impact on Ghanaian women.

Watch her video below:

From Shop Attendant to CEO: Meet Gladys Antwi Boateng

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gmith Cosmetics, Gladys Antwi Boateng, has opened up about how she started Ghana's first natural deodorant and body spray company.

Before she ventured into the beauty industry, she worked as a shop attendant but kept her dream alive, starting her company in 2018 and moving into full-scale production in 2019.

In an interview with the Joy Business Van, Boateng indicated that she was always optimistic about her business becoming competitive in the global cosmetics sphere.

Source: YEN.com.gh