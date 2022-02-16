Gladys Antwi Boateng is the Founder of Gmith Cosmetics reported to be Ghana's first natural deodorant and body spray company

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gmith Cosmetics, Gladys Antwi Boateng, has opened up about how she started Ghana's first natural deodorant and body spray company.

Before she ventured into the beauty industry, she worked as a shop attendant but kept her dream alive, starting her company in 2018 and moving into full-scale production in 2019.

In an interview with the Joy Business Van, Boateng indicated that she was always optimistic about her business becoming competitive in the global cosmetics sphere.

Passion for the cosmetic industry

''I always loved cosmetics and had the drive to start a career in the deodorant industry,'' she said.

Starting the company

The ingenious entrepreneur tapped into the unique traditional method of tackling unpleasant body smells with lime, wood ashes, and other essential oils to start the business in 2018.

Through innovation, the company uses natural products since most perfumes and body sprays in the country's markets are foreign.

She took advantage of the old way of applying lime and ashes to deal with unpleasant body smells, birthing her business in the process.

Source: YEN.com.gh