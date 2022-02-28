A video of a lady getting her face made up has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media

In the video, the lady is seen getting a shade of foundation brighter than her skin tone applied to her face

While most internet users applauded the makeup artist for the effort, they pointed out the wrong shade of foundation used

When it comes to makeup, there are certain factors that must be considered and one of them is knowing the right foundation for one's skin type.

Well, a video recently went viral over what appears to be a wrong shade of foundation being used on a lady.

The video has sparked reactions. Photo credit: drbimages, @asoebibella (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared on Instagram by @asoebibella, a dark-skinned woman is seen getting her face painted with a foundation several shades lighter than her skin tone.

However, the end result wasn't as disastrous as many people expected.

Check out the video below:

Social media users critique makeup

The video sparked several reactions from internet users, many of whom commended the makeup artist for the effort made.

Check out some comments below:

itsprettymercy:

"Looking fine, but a darker shade would have been perfect."

emeliajane_075:

"Makeup Artist has Potential, but wrong shade of foundation."

aliyahsneh:

"It’s not that bad na "

tha_mie_:

"The make-up is actually nice. She should work on skin work more."

divislapsh:

"Still came out well but d color of the powder is not her color I give her 4/10."

i_am_te_mi_la_de:

"Still better than some people ooo I’m sure their no filter,some makeup artist instead of learning makeup na filter them go learn "

miss_lary6:

"She has tried she can do better."

