A young lady is gaining massive traction on Facebook in Ghana after pictures of her showing extreme creativity were shared in the famous Group, Tell It All.

With just shoe police and some common house items, the innovative young lady was able to transform herself from looking like a beautiful damsel to a handsome young man.

The lady did not only create masculine hairlines that made her look almost unrecognizable but also wore her masculine suit to go with it.

Different photos of lady transforming her looks

How Ghanaians are reacting to the development

Lots of social media users were unable to keep their cool upon viewing the photos that they headed straight to the comment section with their thoughts.

Gifty Chantel Gyamfi Otoo said:

Some ladies r learning to twerk for their husband and you are trying to look like a man...koobibiniii

Winifred Boamah mentioned:

Nice but pls sometimes when using such products consider the effects on the skin. It's for shoe not human being. Thanks you

Aquosuah Fergie indicated:

Some people just can’t see the humor in things. Do always have to take it personal? If a white person did same you will be in their comments section praising them . Ahh Bibini

