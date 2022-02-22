Benedicta Gafah has dazzled her teeming fans and followers on social media with her latest photo

The actress was seen wearing a pink polka-dotted dress as she posed for the camera while beaming with smiles

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has sent the tongues of her fans and followers wagging and has caused traffic online after she posted a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a pink polka-dotted dress and looking pretty for the camera.

The pretty actress was standing inside what looked like a plush apartment as she posed for the camera to capture the moment for her fans.

Photos of actress Benedicta Gafah. Source: empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"Top tier"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

officialswinzy had this to say:

"Wow nice dress"

iam_dele_official also wrote:

"I love you dear"

iam_benelicious added:

"you rock"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

I am battling mental issues - Jackline Mensah makes sad revelation about her life

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian Tik Tok sensation, Jackline Mensah, famed as Laasu, has opened up about her private life and some of the issues she is battling all alone.

The Ghanaian skit maker, in a new post she made on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, admitted having some challenges.

According to her, she was battling some mental health issues that were unknown to many people due to how she manages to keep up appearances.

She indicated that she always looked happy in public but when all eyes were off her, she had to deal with a lot that seemed to be weighing her down.

Source: YEN.com.gh