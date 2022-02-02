A woman took to social media to show off her progress photos of her weight loss transformation

@chaneIani’s results are amazing and reveal a remarkable difference in her physique which has taken her a year to achieve

Sharing details about the journey, the woman said it was all about watching what she ate and portion control

Showing off the results of determination and consistency was a young woman who took to social media to share her amazing weight loss journey and transformation, leaving many of her online followers inspired.

A beautiful woman left peeps inspired after sharing progress photos of her weight loss transformation. Image: @chaneIani / Twitter

Taking to Twitter @chaneIani shared photos of herself from when she was 18 years old and another at 21, which show a remarkable difference in her physique. She said shedding 124lbs (56,2455kg) was the best thing she had done for herself.

She also detailed that being mindful of her diet was the real factor in her journey.

“It’s really just in what you eat /how much! Don’t get me wrong I love to go out to eat, it’s just all about moderation & portion control…I’m obviously not a professional, you should do what works for you,” she said in her tweets.

@chaneIani also shared that she did not undergo any surgery.

“I’ve been doing this for almost a year now. Most of my weight loss is from changing the way I eat. I just started working out in the gym in December. Before that it was light exercise only. I know everybody is different, take you a body type quiz and go from there!”

She went on to thank her online friends for their supportive messages.

Check out some of their reactions on the tweet, which has over 112.5K likes:

@elenaisthegood said:

“I'm not gonna ask you how you did it because I'm not disciplined enough to do this lmao. But you look gorgeous in both pics. Congrats though.”

@jaleelbilal1 wrote:

“They be talking bout people prefer to be fat and like to be fat but never seen one person that use to be fat say that it feels better to be fat than not fat.”

@cjsoreal commented:

“Proud of you. Can you tell us the secret? Cause I truly wasted 6 months in the gym. And I don't want to waste another.”

@gabriella_oma reacted:

“Exercise without diet is the scam.”

@Marcusb5555 commented:

“Either way you beautiful.”

