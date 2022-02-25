A video has popped up on social media showing how a gentleman was able to take his love for alcohol to another level

The Ghanaian gentleman whose identity is not disclosed was seen adding whisky to his banku on fire

Ghanaians on social media are unable to keep their cool after watching the video as many of them have been sharing reactions

Ghanaians are literally losing their minds over a video of a gentleman who decided to do the unthinkable by adding a version of whisky to the banku he was preparing.

There is no experimental knowledge of how alcohol would react with the molecules of the famous Ghanaian dish but it appears that the man in question loved his whisky enough to give it a try.

The video that was made public on the TikTok handle of a rising Ghanaian social media influencer known as Abenaigirl has since been heaping numerous reactions online.

What Ghanaians are saying

Check out some comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

Prince Tsiani Akwerh said:

This is called Tier Tier Banku....... You need not to go to the Blue Kiosk before coming to eat. Everything has been packaged 3in1 , Banku ,Tier Tier and Soup.....

Doreen Quaye mentioned:

What has this world turned into, only God can save us from what we eat , who knows if this banku is going to be sold out to people or not, this is worrying.

Maxola Nii Macrossfillasandas indicated:

When they say pay tax so that you get water for your banku and you refuse this are the kind of food you will eat, E-Levy banku

