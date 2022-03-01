After being offered a job for Ghc13,336, a man asked to pay his unemployed friend to use his car

His friend denied his request, resulting in both of them losing thousands of rand from not going forward with the mutually beneficial deal

Taking to Twitter, the young man shared his story, and locals are trying their best to throw waves of positivity his way

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

@motherboarddoc1 had a job offer with a salary of over Ghc13,336 but he needed a car. He revealed that he asked his friend, who is not working, if he could use the car and pay him Ghc4,000 until he could purchase his own vehicle.

His friend shut him down, even though he'd only need the vehicle for three months. The young man said he tried to call his cousin in Durban to borrow her car but he needed the vehicle on 28 February, so he was stuck.

He shared the cruddy situation on Twitter, stating that they both lost the bag. Tweeps tried to be positive and convince the young man that he'd get something better soon.

This young man's friend said he couldn't use his car, resulting in both of them losing money. Image: @motherboarddoc1

Source: Twitter

Take a look at his post below:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media responds to the bag fumbling

@nkadi_b believes:

"I think he could have driven you at least ke, especially because he's not working."

@ClydeRouma shared some advice:

"Could get Uber guys for around 2k a week, they would agree..."

@Themba51760567 wrote:

"A tad unfair to say 'we lost the bag' that way. You lost the bag, you offered him crumbs. You cannot run a car for 3 months at R9k a month. You’ll see the day you have one."

@JusCallMeWill responded with:

"One day and you already dropped it? Go in tomorrow and act like you thought starting date was March."

@ThaboMtsweni10 offered up his car:

"Dude, I have a Chevrolet 2017 chilling if you still need it."

@mmakgotso_4 asked:

"So they gave you a day's notice to start at this job?"

“I envied you”: Woman dates bestie's ex, tells her to “rest" in apology message

In more news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a married Ghanaian man shared a story of how he lost his job after his wife turned down his request to get a GHC100 loan to solve an issue he had at his workplace.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of fillaboyzdotcom, the Ghanaian man who chose to be anonymous, said his wife refused to give him the money because he owed her GHC600 earlier.

According to the post, the man indicated that he had to pay money to his company's clients but used GHC100 of that money to solve a family issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh