A Ghanaian man has recently got netizens massively reacting after he shared a story of how a young lady requested for food from a guy she had just met

The Twitter post of @thatEsselguy had a screenshot of the detailed conversation that ensued between his friend and the girl

Netizens who saw the tweet came to the defense of the lady and shared that the girl was just asking for a second date

A young lady's actions has got many people talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @thatEsselguy had him sharing that one of his friends met a young lady and just a day after their meet-up, the lady texted his friend asking him to buy food for her.

"My guy met her first time yesterday. She wants lunch today, haha"

WhatsApp conversation, surprised man Photo credit: @thatEsselguy/Twitter, Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

@thatEsselguy also shared screenshots of the conversation between the two.

Ghanaians who saw the tweet had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 700 likes with 173 retweets and 72 quotes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@og_ohene wrote:

Argh Charle. Sometimes I no dey understand boys. ¢20 or 30¢ cho be the reason you go come post chats?

@BigDaddyShaky replied:

Send her momo, treat her right. This might BE YOUR BREAKTHROUGH IN LIFE. WE HAVE ANGELS AMONGST US

@altern8te_ego commented:

Asking if you mind buying her lunch could mean she's asking for a date. But a girl who is that bold would rather offer to buy you lunch.

From @Eddypapsi:

She asked politely so why not . At least he for noh earn anything plus Don Simon

@Kwabs72 wrote:

E no be anything. She’s just asking for food, boys boys sef dey do. She be kwasia paa ne maame tw3. Be a gentleman and order something for her. You won’t lose

