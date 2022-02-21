A Ghanaian man has narrated how he lost his well-paying job after his wife refused to help him solve an issue

According to him, he requested a loan of GHC 100 from his wife to solve an issue but she refused to help him

He said the matter got out of hand and he ended up losing his job; something he is trying to come to terms with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A married Ghanaian man has shared a story of how he lost his job after his wife turned down his request to get a GHC100 loan to solve an issue he had at his workplace.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of fillaboyzdotcom, the Ghanaian man who chose to be anonymous, said his wife refused to give him the money because he owed her GHC600 earlier.

According to the post, the man indicated that he had to pay money to his company's clients but used GHC100 of that money to solve a family issue.

Ghanaian man recounts losing GHC4,500 job. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

He said the client called requesting the money but as he was short, he fell on his wife to help him salvage the situation but she refused him the help.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The narration went on to state that the man got into trouble after the clients called the owners of the company requesting their money.

Following that call, he received his termination letter from his company which according to him, was fetching GHC4,500 along with other incentives.

He however made a startling revelation and said he chanced upon his wife's bank balance during the time he was requesting help from her only to see she had GHC3,000 sitting there.

The man said he broke the news of his sack to his wife and she was now having a hard time consoling him.

Slide for full story

He went on to add that he was just in shock that the wife would deny him such an amount when she knew full well that her refusal could land him in trouble - which eventually was the case.

The man said he was in pain because the wife did this knowing that the money was used to solve an issue in their own family.

Photographer caught while 'stylishly' stealing money at wedding in video

Meanwhile, a trending video showing a photographer at a wedding ceremony stealing money meant from the newly-wedded groom and bride has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the cameraman who had probably been contracted by the couple to take photos decided to enrich himself.

While the friends of the couple were being sprayed with cash by loved ones, the photographer saw an 'opportunity' to make more money.

Source: YEN.com.gh