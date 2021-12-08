Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, a renowned Ghanaian professor, and his wife Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, have marked 52 years in a happy marriage

Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi shared pictures that summarized their journey and it is warming many hearts online

Social media users in Ghana have been celebrating the iconic couple and YEN.com.gh put together their interesting reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, the Director-General at the Ghana AIDS Commission, and her husband, Yaw Adu Gyamfi, a history-making Ghanaian professor have marked their 52nd wedding anniversary.

The woman who still looks very beautiful at her age became made the revelation on her personal Facebook handle and shared pictures that summarized their life-long journey.

One of the most breathtaking photos Mokowa Blay put out was from the wedding with her husband 52 years ago and it showed how stunning they looked.

Yaw Adu-Gyamfi and his wife Photo credit: Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians celebrate the couple

Animwaa Anim-addo said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I remember when I was younger how daddy and I used to laugh at you because you would call and say you were sick everytime uncle Yaw travelled. In a world where marriage seems almost valueless, this warms my heart…..Happy anniversary…. I tap into this grace!

Yvonne Barima congratulated the couple saying:

Congratulations. Praising and thanking God for your lives together. Happy Anniversary.

Victor Savage sent felicitations in the words:

Happy anniversary and many more. I think Mama Makowa all your friends of FB join me in associating ourselves with these sentiments you have expressed on your feelings on the august occasion of your wedding anniversary.

See the original below

Couple who have been married for more than 30 years

In another story, photos of an amazing middle-aged couple have warmed many hearts after it was revealed that they have been married for more than three decades.

The pictures were originally put out by the daughter of the amazing couple who goes by the name, Agunbiade Feyisayo, on her Twitter handle @Miz_Fey.

What added a lot more spice to the photos was how excited the beautiful couple looked as they posted in hilarious styles for the camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh