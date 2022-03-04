A hilarious video capturing a brief grandmother and granddaughter interaction has stirred mixed reactions on social media

In the clip, the grandma had threatened to call the police and army on the kid for allegedly stealing her money

After putting up a defence to no avail, the kid in oversized undies walked out on her grandma

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A little kid caused a stir on the net following her action to being accused by her grandma of stealing.

Surprisingly, the kid staged a walkout from the dining where her grandma was seated to the sitting room.

The kid appeared not to be happy about being accused Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

@saintavenue_ent1 shared the hilarious clip on Instagram. The footage started with the grandma pointing at the girl and threatening to arrest the kid with police and the army for stealing her money.

As if trying to make the kid own up to the act, the grandmother added that the police would flog her while in their custody.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Standing her ground, the kid vehemently denied the allegations and stormed off, quite to the surprise of the aged woman.

It was her oversized undies coupled with her long hair for some netizens.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@gem_essa said:

"Lol this one na old mama."

@yemmich wrote:

"These little ones no dey fear face oooo."

@waterhemlock888 stated:

"Why in God's name do some parents put this load on a kid's head?"

@udensiblessing thought:

"The hair is too much for her, parenting these days Nawao."

@digital_ezenwanyi opined:

"I’m concerned about the pidgin English and the load on her head."

Stunned baby stops crying on seeing her mum outcry her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported the moment a baby stopped crying after seeing her mum outcry her.

Instead of petting the crying baby, the mum positioned before the child and fake-cried loudly.

She got drool from her mouth and rubbed it on both sides of her face as if shedding tears. Then, perhaps startled by her mum's unusual response, the kid stopped crying and watched the mum keenly.

After seeing that her plan had worked, the mum stopped her stunt and planted a kiss on the lips of the now calm kid.

Source: YEN.com.gh