A little boy couldn't believe his eyes that a dark shape on the floor copied his every move and reacted in a hilarious manner

In a video shared by his mother, the kid tried to flee the scene and let out fearful screams as he sought help

Mixed reactions had trailed the video as some netizens shared their experiences like the kid when they were younger

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A shadow is a dark area or shape produced by a body coming between rays of light and a surface, but it meant something else to a little boy.

His mother took to the social media platform TikTok to share a clip of her son's reaction to seeing his own shadow for the first time in his life.

He was startled by what he saw Photo Credit: TikTok/@214topnotch323

Source: UGC

In the hilarious clip, the lad appeared to watch the dark shape that copied his every moves on the floor with keen interest.

He suddenly burst into loud shouts in fear and tried to flee the scene, much to the amusement of his mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The kid probably thought evil was lurking and attempted to get help. The viral video got netizens laughing hard.

Watch the video here.

Social media users found it hilarious

@real_chika_eze said:

"If I nod u for head ehn u keep quiet n stop shouting like a girl."

@crucifi_x said:

"Lmao! This is cute; if it was a Drunk adult, it would have been sad."

@denoraofficial said:

"As the saying goes, you cannot run away from your own shadow."

@moh__saleh said:

"He started screaming like a Nigerian then he went all caucus."

@julie_kopet said:

"I can never forget how this was my greatest childhood nightmare. Was always scared of my shadow. And then there was this sound that this early morning news paper guys make with one stuff like that. Ones I hear that sound, I will start crying."

Stunned kid stops crying after seeing mum outcry her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a baby girl had stopped crying after her mum outcried her.

Instead of petting the crying baby, the mum had positioned before the child and fake-cried loudly.

She got drool from her mouth and rubbed it on both sides of her face as if shedding tears. Then, perhaps startled by her mum's unusual response, the kid stopped crying and watched the mum keenly.

Source: YEN.com.gh