The young Ghanaian lady who claims to have been unemployed since completing school opened up about selling coins to fend for herself

Ajara started with selling boiled eggs and then transitioned to selling coins to 'trotro' mates

She said she makes a profit of 20 pesewas on every one Ghc1 she sells

In just a year, Ajara claims she has been able to make Ghc5000 with a starting capital of Ghc500

A young Ghanaian lady by the name Ajara Ibrahim shared how much money she makes from selling coins after being left unemployed.

In a recent interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady recounted that she had initially wanted to be in the military or with the fire service after her secondary education, but due to 'who knows who' she missed out on that.

Ajara said she continued with the job hunt there after all to no avail and finally resorted to selling boiled eggs on the street.

Starting the hustle

She was later introduced to the selling of coins by one of her friends, and decided to give it a try.

Selling coins to 'trotro' mates is what she currently does and has been able to make a profit of Ghc5000 in a year with a starting capital of Ghc 500.

Low points

Ajara mentioned she has been attacked on several occasions and some 'trotro' mates have tried to dupe her but she is still forging on.

The young businesswoman revealed she buys the coins from banks and purified water supply companies.

Ajara sells her coins to game centres, casinos and small scale businesses as well.

On every Ghc1 she sells, a profit of 20 pesewas is made, Ajara revealed.

Message to the unemployed youth

Her advice to the unemployed youth was to desist from wasting their time on unhealthy relationships and to start a business of their own no matter how small it is.

Watch the full video below;

