The national science and maths quiz scheme has recently shared the story of one of their very first contestants

Laurinda Adusu-Donkor is a former student of St Roses Senior High School and represented her school in the NSMQ competition in 1994

Lt Col Adusu-Donkor is currently an Army Officer and works as a Scientist with the Chemical Pathology and Immunology Department at the 37 Military Hospital

A recent publication on the official website of the National Science and Maths Quiz scheme has recently highlighted the life journey of one of their earliest contestants.

Laurinda Adusu-Donkor, now a military officer and a biomedical scientist represented her school, St Roses Senior High School in the maiden edition of the NSMQ back in 1994.

Lt Col Laurinda Xolali Adusu-Donkor in her uniform, the 1994 St Roses NSMQ team Photo credit: nsmq.com.gh

According to the report, now Lt Col Laurinda Xolali Adusu-Donkor along with her teammates got eliminated from the quiz by Achimota School in the Southern sector semifinals.

The rest of her academic journey after completing St Roses Senior High School

Lt Col Adusu-Donkor moved to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology after secondary school where she pursued a degree in Biochemistry.

She successfully completed in 1999 with honours and joined the Ghana Armed Forces and was commissioned in August 2002, nsmq.com.gh reported.

Laurinda has acquired an MBA in Human Resource Management from the University of Ghana Business School and an MPhil in Chemical Pathology from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Ghana after.

Getting posted to 37 Military Hospital

After her training, she was posted to 37 Military Hospital where she worked as a Biomedical Scientist at the Chemical Pathology and Immunology Department.

Her hard work over the years has seen her through the ranks and she is currently the Head of Department of the Chemical Pathology Department.

