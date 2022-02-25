Lieutenant Commander La’Shanda R. Holmes made history as the first African-American female helicopter pilot for the United States Coast Guard

She attained the feat after she graduated from Officer Candidate School in 2008 and completed flight school in 2010

Her pioneering achievement in the United States aviation industry has been highlighted on social media

Before attaining the feat, she served as an Aircraft Commander at Air Station Los Angeles, Air Station Atlantic City & Air Station Miami.

The Foundation for Women Warriors highlights that Holmes grew up in the foster care system and put herself through Spelman College.

In her own words, she stayed in a total of five homes between her junior and senior years of high school. She was later adopted at age 17.

Joining the US Coast Guard

Despite having a turbulent childhood, Holmes graduated from high school top of her class. She later joined the US Coast Guard in 2013 and enrolled in her dream school, Spelman College where she graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Psychology.

Imprinting her name in the sands of time

Between 2008 and 2010, Holmes graduated from Officer Candidate School and completed flight school, becoming the first African-American female helicopter pilot for the Coast Guard.

Her pioneering achievement has earned her a spotlight from CommissaryShep on Twitter.

